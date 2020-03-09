2020 HBCU Combine Invitees

Protecting the integrity of the greatest game.
The following Draft-eligible players have been invited to the HBCU Combine in South Florida on March 27–28.
Teams can interview participants on the evening of March 27. On-field workouts will take place during the morning of March 28 at the Dolphins’ practice facility.
A final schedule and roster of the Regional Combine Invitational will be released at a later date.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Jeremiah Abby
|OL
|Southern
|C.J. Anderson
|DL
|Jackson State
|Christian Angulo
|CB
|Hampton
|Kyle Anthony
|WR
|Howard
|Manasseh Bailey
|WR
|Morgan State
|Frank Ball
|OL
|Virginia State
|Solomon Bassett
|DL
|Lincoln (PA)
|Elijah Bell
|WR
|North Carolina A&T
|Jordan Bentley
|RB
|Alabama A&M
|Donald Boone
|OL
|Chowan
|De'Montrez Burroughs
|WR
|South Carolina State
|Thomas Burton
|OL
|Tennessee State
|Brandon Carswell
|DL
|Delaware State
|Justin Cates
|DL
|North Carolina A&T
|Nigel Chavis
|LB
|Norfolk State
|Robert Cummings
|S
|Benedict
|Jean Cyriaque
|OL
|Morehouse
|DuShon David
|TE
|Bowie State
|Craig Evans
|DL
|Langston
|Deondre Francois
|QB
|Hampton
|Keanu Gonzales
|OL
|Shaw
|Tyrell Goodwin
|DL
|South Carolina State
|Sterling Hammond
|S
|Virginia Union
|Jodeci Harris
|OL
|Southern
|Joshua Hill
|S
|Alabama State
|Jordan Jones
|TE
|Prairie View A&M
|Rico Kennedy
|LB
|Morgan State
|Calvin Lunkins
|LB
|Southern
|Ian McBorrough
|LB
|Morgan State
|Joseph McWilliams
|CB
|Grambling
|Jalen Morton
|QB
|Prairie View A&M
|Kevonta Moses
|TE
|Shaw
|Solomon Muhammad
|LB
|Alcorn State
|Durrell Nash
|LB
|St. Augustine
|Dajour Nesbeth
|CB
|Tennessee State
|Steven Newbold
|WR
|Tennessee State
|Marcus Pettiford
|OL
|North Carolina A&T
|Taeyler Porter
|RB
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Bobby Price
|S
|Norfolk State
|Nhyre' Quinerly
|S
|Norfolk State
|Jimmie Robinson
|WR
|Bethune-Cookman
|Chris Rowland
|WR
|Tennessee State
|Darius Royster
|DL
|North Carolina Central
|Lachavious Simmons
|OL
|Tennessee State
|Daryus Skinner
|S
|Winston-Salem State
|Ryan Stanley
|QB
|Florida A&M
|Jalen Steward
|DL
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Dawonya Tucker
|RB
|Prairie View A&M
|De'Shawn Waller
|RB
|Alcorn State
|Marcus Williams
|WR
|Florida A&M
|John Wilson
|CB
|Savannah State