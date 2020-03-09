Football Ops

2020 HBCU Combine Invitees

The following Draft-eligible players have been invited to the HBCU Combine in South Florida on March 27–28.

Teams can interview participants on the evening of March 27. On-field workouts will take place during the morning of March 28 at the Dolphins’ practice facility.

A final schedule and roster of the Regional Combine Invitational will be released at a later date.

 Player  Position  College 
Jeremiah Abby  OL  Southern 
C.J. Anderson  DL  Jackson State 
Christian Angulo  CB  Hampton 
Kyle Anthony  WR  Howard 
Manasseh Bailey  WR  Morgan State 
Frank Ball  OL  Virginia State 
Solomon Bassett  DL  Lincoln (PA) 
Elijah Bell  WR  North Carolina A&T 
Jordan Bentley  RB  Alabama A&M 
Donald Boone  OL  Chowan 
De'Montrez Burroughs  WR  South Carolina State 
Thomas Burton  OL  Tennessee State 
Brandon Carswell  DL  Delaware State 
Justin Cates  DL  North Carolina A&T 
Nigel Chavis  LB  Norfolk State 
Robert Cummings  Benedict 
Jean Cyriaque  OL  Morehouse 
DuShon David  TE  Bowie State 
Craig Evans  DL  Langston 
Deondre Francois  QB  Hampton 
Keanu Gonzales  OL  Shaw 
Tyrell Goodwin  DL  South Carolina State 
Sterling Hammond  Virginia Union 
Jodeci Harris  OL  Southern 
Joshua Hill  Alabama State 
Jordan Jones  TE  Prairie View A&M 
Rico Kennedy  LB  Morgan State 
Calvin Lunkins  LB  Southern 
Ian McBorrough  LB  Morgan State 
Joseph McWilliams  CB  Grambling 
Jalen Morton  QB  Prairie View A&M 
Kevonta Moses  TE  Shaw 
Solomon Muhammad  LB  Alcorn State 
Durrell Nash  LB  St. Augustine 
Dajour Nesbeth  CB  Tennessee State 
Steven Newbold  WR  Tennessee State 
Marcus Pettiford  OL  North Carolina A&T 
Taeyler Porter  RB  Arkansas-Pine Bluff 
Bobby Price  Norfolk State 
Nhyre' Quinerly  Norfolk State 
Jimmie Robinson  WR  Bethune-Cookman 
Chris Rowland  WR  Tennessee State 
Darius Royster  DL  North Carolina Central 
Lachavious Simmons  OL  Tennessee State 
Daryus Skinner  Winston-Salem State 
Ryan Stanley  QB  Florida A&M 
Jalen Steward  DL  Arkansas-Pine Bluff 
Dawonya Tucker  RB  Prairie View A&M 
De'Shawn Waller  RB  Alcorn State 
Marcus Williams  WR  Florida A&M 
John Wilson  CB  Savannah State 

NFL Football Operations’ mission is to establish a culture of clarity, consistency and credibility in all aspects of the greatest game. Football is an essential piece of America’s fabric, uniting fans, players and communities with a simple yet powerful bond. We honor the game’s history while continuing to innovate and preserve the sport for future generations of fans, players, coaches, teams and officials.

